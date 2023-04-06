NSCDC deploys 30,000 personnel to ensure peaceful Easter celebration

A statement by NSCDC Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, said that the Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, had also directed the corps’ special forces to join forces with regular officers toward a hitch-free celebration across the country.

It quoted Audi as ordering that all public utilities, flashpoints, worship centres, markets, recreational facilities, shopping malls, parks, gardens and other crowded locations be adequately guarded.

It further quoted the NSCDC boss as ordering the corps’ personnel to effectively secure the nation against threats that may occur during the festive period.

“There is need to police the nation against atrocious activities by dangerous elements planning to cause a breakdown of law and order.

“Tight security measures must be enforced to prevent emergencies in view of various political agitations and planned protests in different parts of the country.

“Reports have it that some people want to take advantage of the Easter celebration to cause a breakdown of law and order leading to chaos and destruction of critical national assets in the name of political protests and agitations.

“We will not allow that to happen; we must prevent any unlawful gathering that has failed to obtain necessary permission from the Police which is the lead agency in internal security.

“I will not tolerate any excuse for failure. We must ensure we quell any form of insecurity in sight to sustain the relative peace the nation is currently enjoying,” the NSCDC was further quoted as saying.

He said that the corps would collaborate with other security to make the nation safe for everyone.

He also advised citizens to celebrate in moderation and be law abiding while assisting security agencies with credible information to nip crime in the bud.

Audi congratulated Christians on the celebration of Christ’s resurrection and charged them to pray for peace, progress and a successful transition of power to the incoming government.