RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC deploys 2,418 officers for Easter celebrations in Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command, has deployed 2,418 officers to provide security before, during and after the 2022 Easter Celebration.

NSCDC (TheGuradianNigeria)
NSCDC (TheGuradianNigeria)

The Commandant, Mr Abiodun Iskilu, said this in a statement signed by Mr Emeka Peters, the Public Relations Officer and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Asaba.

Recommended articles

According to him, it is the core mandate of NSCDC to protect life, property, National Assets and Infrastructure in the State .

Iskilu said that the personnels were drafted from the Tactical Squad, the Anti-Vandal Unit, the Agro-Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and the Rapid Respond Unit.

Others, he said, were Operations Dept, the Snipper Combatant (Female Squad) and the Department of Intelligence and Investigation.

He directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders and Squadron Leaders to supervise and monitor the deployed officers to operate within the extant laws and discharge their duty with professionalism.

Sikilu urged all Delta residents to go about their legitimate business without fear of molestation.

He reminded them that they should say something when they see something, adding that their identity would never be disclosed.

The commandant admonish all Christians to love one another, just as Christ loved the Church, adding, that it would promote a godly society.

He wished every one a Happy Easter Celebration in advance.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand free, fair contests

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NDE disburses N14.6m agric loans to youths in Akwa Ibom

NSCDC deploys 2,418 officers for Easter celebrations in Delta

NSCDC deploys 2,418 officers for Easter celebrations in Delta

2023: Zulum tasks presidential aspirants on unity

2023: Zulum tasks presidential aspirants on unity

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi, Adebayo, Egbeyemi lead APC campaign council

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi, Adebayo, Egbeyemi lead APC campaign council

Eloquence and In sha Allah: Osinbajo’s declaration is not worth the wait [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Eloquence and In sha Allah: Osinbajo’s declaration is not worth the wait [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

2023: Wike pledges to tackle insecurity, poverty

2023: Wike pledges to tackle insecurity, poverty

Kwara CP frowns at Oja-Gboro killing , orders arrest of perpetrators

Kwara CP frowns at Oja-Gboro killing , orders arrest of perpetrators

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].