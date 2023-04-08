The sports category has moved to a new website.
NSCDC deploys 1,250 operatives for Easter operations in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NSCDC enjoined revellers to celebrate moderately and not to forget to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, the reason for the season.

NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi.
The commandant, Olayinka Olatundun, said in a statement issued in Akure on Friday that the operatives would protect critical national assets and infrastructures, worship and recreational centres, shopping malls and other vulnerable places.

“Personnel of the Intelligence and Investigation Department will mingle with members of the public, particularly at red spots to elicit useful information.

“Our motorised unit will be patrolling the streets, public gatherings and motor parks to neutralise any security threat. Our marine squad will also be on high alert to secure the waterways,’’ he said.

Olatundun added that since security was a collective responsibility, the command was synergising with sister security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties throughout the festive period.

He enjoined revellers to celebrate moderately and not to forget to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, the reason for the season.

