NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to fortify Edo for yuletide celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The personnel, both armed and unarmed, have been mandated to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure in the state.

NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to fortify Edo for yuletide celebration. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to fortify Edo for yuletide celebration. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Head, Public Relations and Media Unit of the command, Efosa Ogbebor, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. Ogbebor said that the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Matthew Uboyi, deployed the personnel to ensure a peaceful environment during the yuletide.

According to him, the personnel, both armed and unarmed, have also been mandated to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure in the state.

In line with our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the citizens, 1,200 officers, comprising both armed and unarmed personnel, have been strategically deployed to various crannies of the state.

“The comprehensive deployment is a proactive step to fortify security across the state and create an environment conducive for the celebration of the festive season.

“The command will work with sister agencies and law enforcement agencies to provide security for all and sundry.

“Residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly and cooperate with the personnel to ensure a hitch-free festive period,” Uboyi said.

The commandant extended his warm wishes to all residents and wished them joyous and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

