RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC commissions female squad to secure schools in FCT, Katsina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has commissioned an all-female combatant squad, as part of its ‘Safe Schools Initiative’.

NSCDC commissions female squad to secure schools in FCT and Katsina. [thisnigeria]
NSCDC commissions female squad to secure schools in FCT and Katsina. [thisnigeria] Pulse Nigeria

It has consequently announced the first phase of deployment of some of its personnel, to schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Katsina state, promising to deploy more to other states.

Recommended articles

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Audi, made this disclosure on Monday, during a special parade, simulation exercise and unveiling of the squad, at the NSCDC Headquarters parade ground in Abuja.

Audi directed them to take on criminals without hesitation, as a quest for security stability in the country.

“The new squad was established due to the unprovoked and mindless attacks on Nigerians by kidnappers and bandits, which has led to loss of lives and left gory images in its trail.

“That driving force and initiative brought about the establishment of the first set of female squads.

“This is in keeping to my belief that women can make and have been making valuable contributions to nation building”.

According to the CG, with the recent Government proposed Safe School Initiative, the NSCDC made bold to express readiness to confront kidnapping and banditry activities, within and around school’s environment.

He said that the female squad was to complement the efforts of their male counterparts and work together with sister agencies.

“As we gather again today, I urge you to comply strictly with the rules of engagement, based on universal best practices in any security operation you may be involved in, either within or outside the nation.

“Officers and Men are also availed to training opportunities in the course of their career, to enhance their capacity to contribute to the Corps and nation at large,“ he said.

He further urged all stakeholders partner with the Corps, in proactively implementing measures and undertaking actions that will neutralise any form of aggression and provide assurance of public safety.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TwitterBan: How Western nations ignored FG's warning about IPOB activities

'I will not condone any act of recklessness', CJN warns new FCT CJ

NSCDC commissions female squad to secure schools in FCT, Katsina

FG spends N3.8bn to repair bridges damaged by vandals, petrol tankers

Uneasy calm in Ibarapa land over Saturday attack on Igangan community

Muhammadu Buhari, democratic president, military ruler [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Troops kill scores of bandits in latest encounter on Kaduna-Zaria highway

Cultural library opens in New York to promote Nigeria's heritage

Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections