NSCDC captures fake Naval officer in Anambra, searches for accomplices

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Olatunde Maku, who paraded the suspect on Thursday, said that he was arrested on Tuesday in Awka when operatives of the corps were on routine visibility patrol.

According to Maku, the 39-year-old suspect is a native of Nnobi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“On August 6, at Kwata Junction in Awka, the suspect was observed exhibiting an unusual appearance while impersonating military personnel, and his dubious behaviour caught the attention of our operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They promptly pursued and apprehended him, subsequently they brought him in for questioning at our office.

“During questioning, the suspect claimed to be a naval rating, prompting the command to contact the Naval Base in Onitsha for verification.

“However, authorities confirmed that he was an impersonator, with no affiliation to the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

He said that a search at the suspect’s residence revealed various military gear. He listed items discovered to include a walkie-talkie, a black beret and belt, a complete blue combat uniform, a lanyard, a camouflage top, a matchet, a white naval shirt and a blue beret.

Maku said that preliminary investigations also uncovered that the suspect had been masquerading as a naval officer, duping innocent civilians and engaging in a string of criminal activities. He directed the Intelligence and Investigation Department to launch a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices, who are currently at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspect will be charged accordingly after investigations. While commending the NSCDC operatives for their vigilance and professionalism in apprehending the suspect, Maku reiterated the corps’ commitment to safeguarding residents from impostors and criminals.

“This arrest will serve as a deterrent and stop those using the cover of security personnel to perpetrate criminal acts in Anambra state.