ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC captures fake Naval officer in Anambra, searches for accomplices

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was observed exhibiting an unusual appearance while impersonating military personnel, and his dubious behaviour caught the attention of our operatives.

NSCDC arrests fake naval officer in Anambra [Linda Ikeji's Blog]
NSCDC arrests fake naval officer in Anambra [Linda Ikeji's Blog]

Recommended articles

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Olatunde Maku, who paraded the suspect on Thursday, said that he was arrested on Tuesday in Awka when operatives of the corps were on routine visibility patrol.

According to Maku, the 39-year-old suspect is a native of Nnobi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“On August 6, at Kwata Junction in Awka, the suspect was observed exhibiting an unusual appearance while impersonating military personnel, and his dubious behaviour caught the attention of our operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They promptly pursued and apprehended him, subsequently they brought him in for questioning at our office.

“During questioning, the suspect claimed to be a naval rating, prompting the command to contact the Naval Base in Onitsha for verification.

“However, authorities confirmed that he was an impersonator, with no affiliation to the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

He said that a search at the suspect’s residence revealed various military gear. He listed items discovered to include a walkie-talkie, a black beret and belt, a complete blue combat uniform, a lanyard, a camouflage top, a matchet, a white naval shirt and a blue beret.

Maku said that preliminary investigations also uncovered that the suspect had been masquerading as a naval officer, duping innocent civilians and engaging in a string of criminal activities. He directed the Intelligence and Investigation Department to launch a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect’s accomplices, who are currently at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspect will be charged accordingly after investigations. While commending the NSCDC operatives for their vigilance and professionalism in apprehending the suspect, Maku reiterated the corps’ commitment to safeguarding residents from impostors and criminals.

“This arrest will serve as a deterrent and stop those using the cover of security personnel to perpetrate criminal acts in Anambra state.

“I urge the public to remain vigilant and provide the command with timely and accurate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminal elements,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Angry Protesters

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt