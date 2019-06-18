The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Bauchi, on Tuesday said it had arrested two members of a fake currency syndicate.

The State Commandant of NSCDC Haliru Adamu, named the suspects during a news conference as Yaya Abaji, 35, of Kirfi Town and Abubakar Usman alias ‘Alaramma’, 33, of Bauchi Town.

Adamu said that operatives of the Kirfi Division of the command on June 12, arrested the suspects following intelligence reports.

He alleged that the suspects specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under false pretences of doubling their investments.

Adamu explained that the suspects conspired and collected N380, 000 from Kingsley Izuchukwu and Abubakar Dahiru, both residents of Dukku Town, Gombe.

He said that the suspects had promised their victims that they would produce N500, 000 using a local bulb called Bakin Gadali.

Adamu said that when the voodoo failed, the suspects allegedly attempted to murder the victims and in the process injured Izuchukwu.

One of the suspects Abaji, who however, claimed to be a traditional healer, showed Journalists a certificate issued to him by the Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners, Bauchi State Chapter.

He claimed he was the liaison between prospective customers and Abubakar, who did the incantations.

Abubakar, who confessed to committing the crime, said it was not his wish to produce fake currency, but was pushed to do so because he was unemployed and needed to survive.

“Our customers are from Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states where the trade in fake currency flourishes,” he said.

In a related development, the command also said it arrested one Aminu Adamu, 33, of Yelwa and Salisu Umar, 33, of Wintin Dada in Bauchi metropolis for alleged theft of a motorcycle.

Adamu said that the suspects, who posed as military and police officers, were arrested on June 12, after they allegedly snatched a motorcycle with registration number MSA335WS from one Ishaka Abubakar, 20, of Bauchi Town.

The Commandant said that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.