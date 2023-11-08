ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

He ordered officers to go after vandals of transformers and other power distribution facilities in Oyo State.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (Legit.ng)

The command’s spokesman, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to Opebiyi, the commandant made the order while addressing all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Heads of Units and Heads of Departments during the monthly briefing of the command at its headquarters in Ibadan.

Adaralewa expressed concern over the rising cases of vandalism targeting power transformers and other electricity distribution facilities in several parts of Oyo State.

“I am giving a marching order to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to go after vandals of transformers and other power distribution facilities in Oyo State.

” I also order increased security presence at worship centres on Fridays, Sundays and throughout the yuletide season to curb the anticipated rise in criminal activities,” Adaralewa said.

The commandant commended officers for their diligence and encouraged them to continue to be above board in the discharge of their duties. Adaralewa urged all officers and men of the corps to brace up for the enormous task ahead as the year was gradually coming to an end.

He assured the people of Oyo State of the unwavering commitment of the NSCDC to protect lives and property during the festive season and beyond. Other key highlights of the meeting were review of reports from various departments, units and divisions under the command.

Strategies and directives aimed at improving the corps’ effectiveness and service delivery to the people of Oyo State were discussed and agreed upon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

