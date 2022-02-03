RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed the immediate reinstatement of security operatives assigned to Rep. Shina Peller (APC-Oyo State).

Shina Peller
Shina Peller

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Peller, representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, had his NSCDC security details withdrawn on Wednesday.

”The letter from the Oyo commandant was sent to the lawmaker without clearance.

“The leadership of the NSCDC dismisses as unauthorised and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

“Not only did the officer in question lack the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance.

“The Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with complement of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member.”

NAN reports that on Wednesday, Peller, proposed scrapping of the NSCDC.

Peller proposed that the Nigeria police should take over the responsibilities of the NSCDC.

The lawmaker made the proposal to the House via the National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022, which passed first reading on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to repeal the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (Amendment) Act 2007, establish a transition management committee to superintend over the NSCDC, develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of assets and personnel of the corps to the Nigeria Police Force, and other related matters.

In the bill, Peller noted that “fragmentation of security resources across multiple competing agencies is counterproductive.”

The lawmakers also noted that the mandate of the NSCDC “has now become a duplication of the Nigeria Police Force,” adding, “this has led to avoidable conflicts.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides

NSCDC boss directs reinstatement of Shina Peller’s security aides

2023: Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency non-negotiable - Ajulo

2023: Osinbajo’s declaration for presidency non-negotiable - Ajulo

Buhari leaves Abuja for AU summit in Addis Ababa today

Buhari leaves Abuja for AU summit in Addis Ababa today

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Polio eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including those with disabilities

Polio eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including those with disabilities

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB