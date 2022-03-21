NSCDC arrests suspects, seizes 6 trucks with adulterated diesel in A’Ibom

Majekodunmi said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence and surveillance by operatives of the NSCDC, Akwa Ibom Command on March 19 and 20, along Onna-Etinan road.

He said that the command would not relent on its mandate of protecting government critical asset and infrastructure from vandals.

Majekodunmi said that the activities of vandals and criminals were economic sabotage, adding the command would not give them any breathing space to operate in the state.

The state commandant said the activities of vandals was inimical to the national interest of the Nigerian state and should not be allowed to continue.

“We are here because of our avowed commitment to rid the society of criminals. My Commandant General, Audi Abubakar, said that we should deploy all instruments of authority to make sure that we rid criminals and vandals out of the state.

“It is the Commandant General directive that all offices of Civil Defence should ensure that non-state actors contesting the sovereignty of the state must be held to a standstill.

“We are here again to say that in Akwa Ibom State, we will not tolerate conspiracies and we will not allow criminals and vandals to have a free day here.

“We have made arrest of six trucks with the total of 214, 000 litres. We have three suspects in our custody as exhibits,” Majekodunmi said.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as thorough investigation was concluded.