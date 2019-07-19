The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected robbers who allegedly raided the house of a Pastor, identified as George Oaya, at the Agric. Quarters in Yola.

Parading the suspects on Friday in Yola, the Commandant of the Corps, Nuraddeen Abdullahi, lauded members of the vigilante group in Bachure and Karewa areas of the state for their collaborative efforts in the arrest of the suspects.

He, however, said that two members other members of the gang that robbed the pastor were still at large.

Abdullahi said that as the search for the remaining suspects continued, those arrested would be charged to court.

He said that the corps also arrested a suspected notorious criminal who had been terrorising residents of Karewa area.

According to him, investigations reveals that all the three suspects arrested were ex-convicts.

He urged members of the public to be security conscious and support security agencies with useful information that would help arresting criminals and curtail their activities in Yola.