The Adamawa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Monday in Yola paraded nine suspects in connection with cattle rustling and drug trafficking.

Speaking, the Commandant of the corps, Nuraddeen Abdullahi, said the suspects were arrested in two separate operations by the command, in collaboration with military personnel.

Abdullahi said the cattle rustlers were arrested in Namtari area of Yola South Local Government Area, while the two drug traffickers were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted with hard drugs along Yola-Numan road.

Abdullahi also said that the command had uncovered a ring of smugglers engaged in smuggling of petroleum products into neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

Abdullahi said though no arrest had been made, some products were confiscated.

He said the smuggling rings were active in border local government areas of Mubi South, Maiha, Michika and Fufore.

“The command has already constituted formidable patrol team in order to check their activities and bring perpetrators to book,” Abdullahi said.