RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC arrests fake Army captain, 13 other suspects in Maiduguri

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Borno, has arrested one Abubakar Mohammed, for allegedly impersonating as an Army captain.

NSCDC arrests fake Army captain, 13 other suspects in Maiduguri. [inemac]
NSCDC confirms death of kidnapped officer in Kaduna. [inemac] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the state NSCDC Commandant, said this when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested for various crimes in Maiduguri.

The fake army captain was arrested in Army uniform by a patrol team on Damboa Road, Maiduguri. He was impersonating as an army captain.

“He was arrested along with one Garba Audu who equally claimed to be a member of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to Sector 5.

“We also arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed, a bus driver trying to transport large quantity of petrol to an unknown destination.

“We also arrested one Fantami Bukar the owner of Fantami sachet water company for using the brand name of another company,” he said.

The commandant said there was growing incidents of criminals using military uniform to commit crime within Maiduguri and cautioned residents on the need to be on alert.

He said the 10 p.m. to 6a.m. curfew in Maiduguri and environs was still in place.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

How to handle anxiety

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Apple Music announces 'Spatial Audio' with Dolby Atmos