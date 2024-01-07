NSCDC arrests druggy son for allegedly stabbing father to death in Kano

The NSCDC Corps Commandant, Mohammed Falala, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred on Friday at about 1330 hours at the residence of Alhaji Salisu Bala.

”The deceased father, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, brought his mentally ill son, Alkasim Ya’u, to Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau, for medical treatment, where they booked to see a medical doctor on Saturday, Jan. 6.'

He explained that instead of going back to Katsina, the deceased decided to sleep at his brother’s house at the same address.

”Our investigation revealed that Alkasim became mentally ill due to his engagement in hard drug activities.

”On their arrival at Tudun Yola, the ill son took a sharp object and injured the father, until the intervention of the NSCDC operatives attached to the area who took the victim to the hospital and arrested the suspect,” he said.