NSCDC arrests 9 suspects for circulation of counterfeit pillows in Sokoto

The Commandant of the corps, Bello Alkali, stated this while parading the suspects, on Wednesday in Sokoto.

He said operatives of the corps apprehended the suspects at different locations in Sokoto metropolis.

Alkali said the suspects used contaminated materials sourced from waste bins, drains and other places to produce the counterfeit pillows.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the harmful materials including used sanitary pads, baby diapers, discarded clothes and other wastes.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigations and enjoined people to be wary of using counterfeit pillows and bedding.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant, Bello Alkali has decorated 471 newly promoted personnel of the corps and charged them to be dedicated and live up to the expectations.

He tasked the elevated personnel to be disciplined and consider their new ranks as motivation for duty.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on the State Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Alhaji Tukur Toro, commended the corps for its efforts toward safeguarding public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toro advised manufacturers of bedding materials to prioritise consumer safety through effective adherence to standard quality control.

“Recent investigations uncovered the presence of waste materials, posing potential health risks in certain pillows available in the market.

“These materials may lead to allergic reactions and respiratory issues, particularly in individuals with pre-existing conditions, thus exposing them to pathogenic infections,” Toro said.