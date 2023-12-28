ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

20 suspects were arrested in connection with manhole cover theft and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.

The Commandant of NSCDC in FCT, Olusola Odumosu, gave the figures during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. Odumosu said that 20 suspects were arrested in connection with manhole cover theft and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.

He said that five suspects were arrested in September for alleged vandalism of electrical cables, 14 for alleged vandalism of other public property and two for alleged television theft. According to the commandant, the other suspects include 28 persons nabbed for alleged railway vandalism and destruction of other critical national assets.

Eleven were apprehended in October for illegal mining,” he said.

December recorded parade of 11 illegal miners and two vandals” he added.

Odumosu said that the command, under his leadership, had sanctioned three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for various offences including operating without licence and refusal to renew licence.

He said that the command was prepared to intensify efforts in 2024 to clampdown on vandals, illegal PGC operators and miscreants within the FCT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

