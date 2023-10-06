ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC arrests 65year old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, images of the chained woman went viral prompting residents and civil society groups to demand the immediate arrest of the husband.

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (Credit: Google)
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

The Command’s Spokesman, DSC Bala Garba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Friday.

NAN reports that images of the chained 40-year-old woman, who is a mother of four, went viral in the state, prompting residents and civil society groups to demand the immediate arrest of Baburam. Garba said Baburam was arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off from Dabo-Aliyu Stadium area, where the suspect and his victim reside.

“ Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect only feeds his wife once every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The suspect also said that he chained his wife becuase she has some mental health issues,” he said.

The spokesman said the command had drafted forensic experts and a doctor to ascertain the health status of the victim. He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

MURIC commends Kano Govt for banning sex related textbooks in schools

MURIC commends Kano Govt for banning sex related textbooks in schools

NSCDC arrests 65year old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife in Yobe

NSCDC arrests 65year old man for allegedly chaining, starving wife in Yobe

FCTA arrest 2 suspected land racketeers for selling plots of land illegally

FCTA arrest 2 suspected land racketeers for selling plots of land illegally

No plans to borrow, we'll use palliative fund for projects - Adeleke

No plans to borrow, we'll use palliative fund for projects - Adeleke

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

FG to review agreement with JOHESU

FG to review agreement with JOHESU

Publish your academic records in 7 days or risk lawsuit, group tells Atiku, Obi

Publish your academic records in 7 days or risk lawsuit, group tells Atiku, Obi

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG