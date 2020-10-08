The state Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Friday in Maiduguri while parading the suspects.

Abdullahi said that one of the suspects, Usman Bapetel is the manager of a filling station in Husara village of Askira/Uba Local Government of Borno.

ALSO READ: Troops kill 450 Boko Haram terrorists in 3 months

He said that the rest comprising Alphonsus John, Nicholas Benjamin and Isaac Clement were arrested on Sept. 12, at Wastilla village in Michika Local Government Area in neighbouring Adamawa.

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included 34 yellow jerry cans loaded with about 880 liters of fuel concealed in sacks and three motorcycles.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the command had recorded a total of 1,318 cases this year, with 734 treated while 468 are ongoing at various stages.