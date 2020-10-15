The Commandant of the corps, Haruna Zurmi, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

Zurmi said the command had received intelligence report on Sunday that some mattresses, suspected to be palliatives from the state government, had been diverted.

“We swung into action immediately by trailing the movement of the trucks, thereby identifying the buyers and their locations,” he said.

He said that the command, through monitoring and intelligence, was able to recover 400 mattresses and arrested four suspected dealers at different locations in Minna, the state capital.

The commandant explained that the suspects had already admitted that they bought the items from some government officials.

Zurmi said that the suspects and their collaborators would be arraigned before the court after full investigation.