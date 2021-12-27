RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

The suspects were arrested while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara, as a result of heavy security presence.

Mr Ikor Oche, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying that the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor park in Gusau on Monday.

Oche said that the suspects were arrested early in the morning while trying to board a vehicle leaving for Taraba to join other members who had already relocated.

He said, "Tukur Halilu, 27 years, is from Gabaru Village, Nahuche district, Bugudu Local Government Area of the state, and under a notorious bandits leader, Magajin Kaura."

According to him, Halilu confirmed to be engaged in cattle rustling in all the villages around the local government.

He said that two other suspects, Mr Hussaini Altine, 40 years, and Mr Abubakar Altine, 60 years, were from Agamalafiya village, Rijiya ward, Gusau Local Government Area.

"Although Abubakar Altine claims innocence, Hussaini confesses to belong to the camp of notorious bandits, Gugurawa," he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson, however, said that Hussaini Altine had taken part in three different bandits attacks in Kurya, Bagawuri, Agamalafiya, and Rijiya.

He added that the suspects were under intensive investigation that could spark further arrest of more suspects before prosecution.

