NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

Abodunrin said that the suspects (names withheld), were arrested by NSCDC men of the Anti-vandalism Unit, who patrolled Iju-Osun waterfront in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the barge took off from Escravos in Delta and was heading to Siluko in Edo when it was intercepted.

“In less than 72 hours of inaugurating Marine Base and Patrol boat at Iju-Osun in lrele LGA of Ondo State, the men of the Anti-vandalism Unit have arrested a barge containing suspected automated gas oil (AGO)

“Illegal dealing in petroleum products is a serious crime and as an agency, we will continue to fight it.

”We will ensure the protection of petroleum pipelines and other critical national assets of government.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in our fight against the activities of vandals,” Abodunrin said.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.