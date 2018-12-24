Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it arrested 120 suspected kidnappers, fraudsters, bandits, rapists and vandals in Adamawa between January and December.

The commandant of the corps, Mr Aliyu Ndanusa, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

“We have prosecuted some, while others were profiled and handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigations,” he said.

Ndanusa called for more public support for security agencies to make the state safer.

He also called on the state government to assist the corps with logistics and operational vehicles to enhance its operations.

On the preparations for the yuletide, Ndanusa said about 1, 200 personnel had been deployed across the state.

“We are also engaged in joint patrol with other security agencies to ensure security in the state,” Ndanusa said.

The commandant who also spoke on the approaching 2019 general elections, urged politicians to play according to the rules.

“I want to use this opportunity to also appeal to politicians to avoid thuggery in their campaigns,” Ndanusa said.