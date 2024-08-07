NSCDC arrests 12 suspects for vandalising national asset during protest in Abuja

The Spokesperson, FCT Command of the NSCDC, Samuel Idoko, who made this known in a statement, said that the suspects were arrested between Monday and Wednesday.

Idoko said that three of the suspects were arrested while attempting to vandalise some infrastructure at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

“Another four suspects were arrested while vandalising street lights within the suburbs and city centre

“One scavenger was also arrested in the city centre, while four others were arrested in Kuje while vandalising an electrical installation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, had earlier warned all miscreants and mischief makers to stay away from all CNAI in the territory.

Odumosu said that anyone caught destroying public property would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to residents to always alert the NSCDC and other security agencies of attempts by criminals to vandalise national assets, adding that every Nigerian is a stakeholder in the protection of CNAI.