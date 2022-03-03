RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC arrests 11 oil pipeline vandals in Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has arrested 11 suspected oil pipeline vandals in the state.

Mr Emeka Peter, the Public Relations officer of the command, disclosed this in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

The statement quoted the State Commandant, Mr Abiodun Iskilu, as saying that the alleged vandals, aged between 32 years and 66 years, were caught transporting vandalised crude oil pipes at Evurode in the Ughelli South Local Government Area.

He said that the suspects were handed over to the NSCDC by the operatives of Operation Delta Safe of the Nigeria Army due to the synergy and collaboration by both organisations.

He said the NSCDC was determined to smoke out all criminals operating in the state.

Iskilu pledged to heat up the security temperature to make it unbearable for criminal elements to operate in Delta.

According to the statement, while assuring Deltans to go about their legitimate business without fear of intimidation or molestation, the NSCDC commandant stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

