NSA reveals plan to decentralise Nigeria Police Force

NSA reveals plan to decentralise Nigeria Police Force

  Published:
NSA reveals plan to decentralise Nigeria Police Force play

(PremiumTimes)

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, has revealed plans by the government to decentralise the Nigeria Police Force.

Monguno made this known on Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Abuja after the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The NSA revealed that NEC has set up a committee to decentralise the operations of the Police Force.

Police IG will head the committee to decentralise operations

Monguno further disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will head the committee.

Police IG, Ibrahim idris allegedly orders SARS to detain journalist play

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

(NAN)

 

The NSA also said that the committee will consist of representatives from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

NSA says Nigeria is dealing with abnormal security challenges

Speaking on the security of the country, the NSA noted that Nigeria is currently facing abnormal security challenges.

He said: “It is not easy to coordinate. Yes, all security agencies are supposed to be centrally coordinated but sometimes we have issues. But these issues are being addressed right now and that is probably why we are beginning to see some improvements.

“The truth is that we are dealing with a situation that is asymmetric, that is not normal, not conventional. In dealing with these problems there will be issues, inter-service issues, inter-agencies issues.

“My office has been trying to address in the last couple of weeks, hopefully, we should be able to see some improvements.

However, Monguno said the government is looking into security challenges from outside the shores of the country.

