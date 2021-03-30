National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, has issued a stern warning to critical agencies of government and certain unnamed government officials who he accuses of undermining President Buhari's efforts to return peace to the country.

Monguno made the declaration after President Buhari's meeting with security chiefs in the Council Chamber of the State House on March 30, 2021.

“I’m also to send out a warning to those people who think they can continue to behave in a manner that undermines national security,” Monguno said during a briefing with State House correspondents.

“Those people engaging in all kinds of underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices, people who are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government.

“We have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage, people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out,” he added.

Buhari in a meeting with his security chiefs before his latest trip to London on March 30, 2021 (Femi Adesina)

The national security adviser also warned sponsors of criminality that they will be “brought to their knees."

“This is the directive from the president. I am to send a warning to those people who think they’re in close proximity with those who have the instruments to make the space easy for criminals, those people who think they have some kind of authority, who are engaging in all kinds of hocus pocus in all kinds of jiggery pokery or skullduggery, those people will be brought down to their knees.

“It is extremely important for these people, I’m sending out a message to them, anybody who thinks he can continue to pool whatever resources he has at his disposal, to frustrate the efforts of the central government in bringing about peace and security will have himself to blame.

“The new service chiefs, as well as the intelligence community, and the constabulary forces have been given clear directives by the president to target those people who are the ones leading in creating chaos, disunity, and disharmony,” he said.

Terrorists, bandits and kidnappers have laid siege on Nigeria; with renewed clashes between crop farmers and pastoralists threatening the nation's unity, economy and food security.