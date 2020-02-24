National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno was inexplicably absent as President Muhammadu Buhari held yet another security meeting with his service chiefs.

The Monday, February 24, 2020 meeting at the presidential villa, held barely a week after Monguno’s memo to the service chiefs was leaked to the press.

In the memo, Monguno blasted the security chiefs for holding meetings with Chief of Staff Abba Kyari--one of the most powerful men in the villa and a close ally of President Buhari, long rumoured to be leading a cabal that runs the presidency behind the scenes.

President Muhammadu Buhari with his National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno [Presidency]

In his memo, Monguno also accused Kyari of meddling, interference and messing up the nation’s security framework with his overbearing attitude in the presidency.

The presidency and its talking heads have remained tight lipped since the memo was leaked.

Monguno, who would normally attend security meetings called by the president, was absent at today’s closed-door discourse.

President Buhari holds meeting with his security chiefs on Monday, Feb 24, 2020 (Twitter @NGRPresident)

However, Chief of Defence Staff Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, attended the meeting with the president.