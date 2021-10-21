RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corporation apologised to passengers for the inconveniences the suspension might have caused them.

NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route. (Premium Times)
NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route. (Premium Times)

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended indefinitely train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route due to an explosion on the rail track which occurred in the evening of Oct. 20.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by the management, the corporation apologised to passengers for the inconveniences the suspension might have caused them, adding that measures were in place to resume the services very soon.

“The board and management of the NRC hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers on Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, that there was an explosion on the rail track.

“This affected the fuel tank of the locomotive on Abuja to Kaduna last train (AK10) on Oct. 20.

“However, the situation has been brought under control by a relief locomotive that towed the train to Rigasa Station, Kaduna State.

“The affected locomotive has been sent to the workshop for assessment and repairs. We are also pleased to announce that there were no reported casualties or injuries to either the passengers or the train crew.

“The NRC intends to resume train services soonest, after appropriate measures, checks and maintenance are carried out," the statement said.

Mr Paschal Nnorli, Manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that measures were already in place to address the issue and resume services accordingly.

Nnorli reiterated the Federal Government and NRC’s commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and crew along the route.

According to NAN, speculations are rife that the explosion was carried out by unidentified persons believed to be bandits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola urges state govts to enact laws on monthly rent payment

Fashola urges state govts to enact laws on monthly rent payment

Nigerian Guild of Editors asks media to stop giving publicity to insurgents

Nigerian Guild of Editors asks media to stop giving publicity to insurgents

NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

NRC suspends train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

NAFDAC seals off pharmaceutical store, sanctions 12 others in Sokoto

NAFDAC seals off pharmaceutical store, sanctions 12 others in Sokoto

27 students, 3 teachers kidnapped from FGC Birnin Yauri 4 months ago regain freedom

27 students, 3 teachers kidnapped from FGC Birnin Yauri 4 months ago regain freedom

Railway corporation MD says vandals, not bandits, attacked Abuja-Kaduna train

Railway corporation MD says vandals, not bandits, attacked Abuja-Kaduna train

NDLEA boss Marwa says legalising marijauna in Nigeria is a debate of money vs life

NDLEA boss Marwa says legalising marijauna in Nigeria is a debate of money vs life

FRSC boss unveils body worn cameras for patrol operations

FRSC boss unveils body worn cameras for patrol operations

NDLEA promotes 3,506 officers after 20-year wait –Marwa

NDLEA promotes 3,506 officers after 20-year wait –Marwa

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]