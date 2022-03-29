NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

The NRC announced this in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on its website.

It’s earlier been reported that the train with over 900 passengers onboard was attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana train stations leaving several passengers injured.

The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track causing the train to derail when the explosives went off.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the NRC has decided to temporarily suspend its operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The terse statement reads: “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended.

“Further Communication would be given in due course.”