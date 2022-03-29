RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the NRC has decided to temporarily suspend its operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists' attack.
Following the terrorists’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has temporarily suspended its service along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The NRC announced this in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, on its website.

It’s earlier been reported that the train with over 900 passengers onboard was attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana train stations leaving several passengers injured.

The terrorists were said to have planted explosive devices on the rail track causing the train to derail when the explosives went off.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the NRC has decided to temporarily suspend its operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The terse statement reads: “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended.

“Further Communication would be given in due course.”

Meanwhile, families and relatives of passengers onboard the ill-fated train have stormed the Rigasa train station in Kaduna State to confirm the reports about the attack and the condition of their relatives that boarded the train.

