NRC suspends 8 a.m. train ride

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the 8 a.m. train ride from Ujevwu in Delta from Jan. 17, due to technical glitches.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, said that measures where, however, in place to rectify the issues at the earliest possible time.

This is to inform the general public and most especially our esteemed passengers that due to technical hitches the 08:00hrs train from Ujevwu station will not run from tomorrow Jan.17.

“The 14:15hrs train will, however, continue to run.

“’Be assured that every effort is being made to ensure that this disruption is for a minimal period of time.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause our esteemed passengers,” he said.

