Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.
NRC postpones Lagos-Kano train service
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Lagos-Kano train service earlier scheduled to resume on Aug. 13 due to a damaged rail track.
He said the damage to the rail track was caused by a downpour around Power Line, Oshogbo, Osun, during the week.
The statement said a team of experts from NRC had mobilised to the site and was working round the clock to restore the damaged track.
It added that a new date for resumption of the Lagos-Kano Train Service would be announced soon.
The statement said the management of NRC regretted the inconvenience the postponement would cause for passengers and customers alike.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng