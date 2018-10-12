Pulse.ng logo
NRC Chair buried amidst tears in Abuja

The Chairman of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Usman Abubakar, has been buried at Gudu District Cemetery in Abuja amidst tears by family, friends and well wishers who attended his funeral prayer.

Abubakar, who died at the age of 68 after a brief illness in Abuja, hailed from Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The funeral, conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Managing Director of NRC, Freeborn Okhiria and other sympathisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar, an engineer, served as commissioner of works in Katsina state in 1987, and was chairman of Daura Tannery, Interlinked Technologies and Jebba Paper Mills.

Abubakar was appointed Chairman of NRC by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sept. 27, 2016.

The deceased is survived by a wife Hajiya Rabi Sule-Maiyawo and three children – Lawal, Buhari and Mustapha. 

