NRC begins Lagos-Ibadan service Tuesday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it will begin full operation of the standard gauge railway service from Lagos to Ibadan on Tuesday.

NRC begins Lagos-Ibadan service Tuesday. (Guardian)
The Management of NRC said this is a statement signed by the Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the Lagos Ibadan Train Services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

The updated time table for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a:m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alogo megi Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” Oche said.

He said that the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya were still the stop stations of the Lagos Ibadan Train Services

