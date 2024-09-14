Lagos clears traffic as NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

This is in preparation for the commencement distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, from the $20 billion local refinery.

Recall that the Federal Government announced that the lifting of petrol from the facility will commence on Sunday, September 15, 2024, with NNPCL the sole buyer of Dangote fuel for onward distribution to other marketers.

In a post on his X on Saturday, the spokesman of the national oil company, Olufemi Soneye, shared a video of the trucks arriving at the facility located in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

Soneye said 300 trucks will arrive at the facility at the of the day with more expected tomorrow.

“NNPC Ltd. trucks are arriving at the Dangote Refinery in preparation for the scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

“By the end of today, at least 300 trucks will be stationed at the refinery’s fuel loading gantry,” Soneye confirmed.

At the same time, the NNPC also shared photos of the trucks' arrival at Dangote Refinery, noting that over 100 of them had already landed.

''In preparation for the Dangote Refinery's scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilising trucks to the refinery's fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

''As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route,'' the NNPC post read.

Lagos govt overhauls traffic as NNPC trucks arrive

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has deployed more traffic control personnel to manage the anticipated surge in traffic along the Lekki-Ajah-Epe corridor.

This is according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, in a statement on Saturday.

Giwa confirmed that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had been fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel to be strategically deployed to oversee and regulate traffic flow within the affected areas.

This is in response to concerns over the expected traffic snarls in the Ibeju-Lekki corridor due to the rollout of petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The government promised that “a total package of comprehensive traffic management strategy” would be rolled out to guarantee uninterrupted traffic flow along the said corridor.

“Medical ambulance services are also on high alert to ensure rapid response in emergency situations,” said the statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

“As the Dangote Refinery commences operations, Hon. Giwa emphasised the imperative of strict adherence to traffic regulations by tanker operators, particularly during loading and navigation within the Lekki-Ajah axis. The state government will rigorously enforce these regulations to avert traffic disruptions and ensure seamless vehicular movement.

“The Lagos State Government reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ welfare and maintaining orderly traffic during this pivotal period of industrial activity.