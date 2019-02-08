The Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr Mohammed Isah, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari approved the approved of Bashiru on Jan. 23.

Isah explained that the acting Chairman was the most senior of the federal commissioners.

Bashiru, a certified professional accountant, represents Bauchi State, the NPopC spokesman said.

NAN reports that the former Chairman of the commission, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, tenure lapsed on Jan. 23, after five years of service.