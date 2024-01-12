NPF Ebonyi begins screening 1,537 applicants in nationwide recruitment process

Augustina Ogbodo, Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki. Ogbodo said the screening which started on Monday had been hitch free.

The commissioner explained that the recruitment was to boost the manpower of the Police Force not only in Ebonyi but across the country. On the number so far screened, he said; “it is an ongoing process; so, it’s difficult to ascertain the figures now.

“The screening had been hitch free since day one. It has been orderly to ensure that only certified and qualified applicants are screened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, we are picking the most qualified applicants and you know, the exercise is free,” the CP said.