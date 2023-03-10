ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

Bayo Wahab

The NPC had earlier promised that the census would be conducted digitally and would therefore be error-free.

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census (Channels TV)
NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

The Independent National Electoral Commission after meeting on the evening of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, postponed the elections by one week due to the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The population census was earlier scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2, but because of the shift in the election date, the chairman of the commission has said that he would consult President Muhammadu Buhari to determine a suitable date for the national census to begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwarra said this while speaking at a meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ms Ulla Mueller, in Abuja.

On her part, Mueller pledged the support of the UNFPA in ensuring the success of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the NPC had earlier promised that the census would be conducted digitally and would therefore be error-free.

The Federal Commissioner, NPC, Edo State, Dr Tony Aiyejina, recently gave the assurance at a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census in Benin city.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that a large turnout of citizens would go a long way to ensure the success of the exercise.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

Group blasts Wike over last-minute employment, promotion for workers

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

I’m not taking you for granted, bear with me – Soludo tells Anambra people

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Bello orders arrest of persons, businesses rejecting old naira notes in Kogi

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Muslim-Christian: APC Vice Chairman calls on Adamu and Omisore to step down

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

Organ Harvesting Trial: Why Ekweremadu sought kidney donors outside his family

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

UNILAG postpones resumption of academic activities to March 21

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks Shekarau as senator-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep