NPC says election postponement may delay 2023 census

The Independent National Electoral Commission after meeting on the evening of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, postponed the elections by one week due to the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The population census was earlier scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2, but because of the shift in the election date, the chairman of the commission has said that he would consult President Muhammadu Buhari to determine a suitable date for the national census to begin.

Kwarra said this while speaking at a meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ms Ulla Mueller, in Abuja.

On her part, Mueller pledged the support of the UNFPA in ensuring the success of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the NPC had earlier promised that the census would be conducted digitally and would therefore be error-free.

The Federal Commissioner, NPC, Edo State, Dr Tony Aiyejina, recently gave the assurance at a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 population and housing census in Benin city.

