NPC postpones training for Enumerators, Supervisors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Harry assured that the postponement would not affect the conduct of the Population and Housing Census scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 7.

The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Alh. Nasir Kwarra.

Dr Ipalibo Harry, Chairman Census Committee told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the commission was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of Quality Data Managers and others.

The census committee chairman said a new date for the training of the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.

News Agency Of Nigeria

