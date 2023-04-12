NPC postpones training for Enumerators, Supervisors
Harry assured that the postponement would not affect the conduct of the Population and Housing Census scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 7.
Dr Ipalibo Harry, Chairman Census Committee told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.
He said that the commission was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of Quality Data Managers and others.
The census committee chairman said a new date for the training of the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.
