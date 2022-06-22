NPC launches 2023 Population and Housing Census Call Centre

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Population Commission (NPC) has launched call centre for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, said at the launch in Abuja on Tuesday that NPC had intensified preparatory activities

for successful conduct of the first digital census in Nigeria.

He said “the launch of this integrated call centre for the 2023 census is yet another major step toward making the head count a resounding success.

“It also underscores our commitment toward providing demographic data for national planning.”

He described population census as “a people-oriented activity that seeks to capture the demographic characteristics of the populace across the length and breadth of the country.”

The chairman emphasised the imperatives of putting in place a platform for constant interaction between the commission and the people through which information could be obtained, clarified and feedback received on the census process.

According to him, the Call Centre is equipped with modern Information and Communication Technology facilities for video conferencing, emails and telephony to facilitate effective communication for the census.

Kwarra explained that “this call centre will serve as information hub for seamless interface between NPC and the public before, during and after the census exercise.

“Enquiries from the public to the commission about the census process, on field activities and other census frequently asked questions are expected to be responded to by trained personnel.

