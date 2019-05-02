A statement by NPA Spokesman, Adams Jatto, said Dr Davies Sekonte, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, told a maritime stakeholders meeting in Lagos that priority would be given to truckers with empties and exports.

He said that the meeting was held as part of efforts to end the persistent gridlocks at Apapa port and its environ.

According to him, the commissioning of two transit parks will also improve service delivery across board.

While rolling out the management’s plan, Sekonte reinstated that the NPA, being the ports landlord, would not fold its arms and allow for total breakdown of the system.

‘’We will take the bull by the horn and proffer permanent solution to the menace in view of the role the sector plays in the life of the nation’s economy,” he said.

According to Sekonte, some of the plans put in place include mandating the incoming Task Force to ensure that all trucks are not allowed to park on the bridges forthwith.

“Shipping Lines and Terminal Operators must synergise their operations to ensure the success of the call up system.

“Security agencies are to remove all category of trucks milling round the port environment and traffic and law enforcement agents to ensure that the Tincan Island – Mile 2 corridor axis is open for optimal traffic and port management.

“In addition, the various sectional heads from the NPA involved in the exercise resolved that enforcement would be total whilst calling on the support and understanding from all involved,” Sekonte said.

He said that the trailer parks were a transit point, and would also ensure that broken down trucks were towed away on a penalty.

Sekonte, however, urged all concerned that a platform would be made available for complaints to be lodged by stakeholders.

Also at the meeting, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, who was represented by Mrs Anna Akpan, Assistant Director, Shipping Development, commeded NPA for the bold steps.

Peterside eulogised the initiative of the authority in putting an end to the menace, adding that port was a critical component of the maritime sector.

‘’The ease of access into the port and the provision as well as maintenance of the facilities to create a free flow of activities cannot be over emphasised as it will enhance the flow and increase of revenue to both the authority and government,’’ Peterside said.

On their part, the maritime stakeholders urged NPA to involve their members in relevant committees and pledged their loyalty to NPA in ensuring that the Call Up System was effectively implemented.

Stakeholders also said that call up system would improve the growth and development of the maritime sector and most especially the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Present at the event were representatives of terminal operators, shipping lines, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners and other critical stakeholders.