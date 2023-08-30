ADVERTISEMENT
NPA orders immediate suspension of virtual parks operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Head of Operations of the Truck Transit Park Ltd, the suspension is part of the ongoing efforts to streamline and optimise the operational processes within the port ecosystem.

Nigerian Ports Authority

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by Mr Irabor Akonoman. Head of Operations of the Truck Transit Park Ltd., (TTP) in Lagos on Wednesday. According to Akonoman, the suspension is part of the ongoing efforts to streamline and optimise the operational processes within the port ecosystem.

“Therefore, the operation of all virtual parks on the eto platform is halted effective immediately and shall remain so until further notice.

“All trucks arriving the ports shall have emanated from an NPA approved physical truck park, pre-gate or export processing terminal without exception.

“Kindly note that all categories including Reefers containers & Fish trucks will continue to have unhindered access to the port but will go through an approved park before coming to the ports,” he said.

“This directive might warrant adjustments in stakeholders operations. We seek your cooperation and understanding.

“Your cooperation and understanding during this period of evaluation and adjustment are greatly appreciated, as we collectively work towards improving and enhancing the efficiency of our port operations.,” he said.

