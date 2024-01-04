NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said the appointments are in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The new appointees of the NPA are Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet- Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Olalekan Badmus- Executive Director, Marine and Operations and Ibrahim Abba Umar- Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services.

The new appointees in NIMASA are Jibril Abba- Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Chudi Offodile- Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Fatai Taye Adeyemi- Executive Director, Operations.

”The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine and Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.