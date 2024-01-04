ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Presidential spokesman, Tinubu approved the appointments after studying the impressive profiles of the appointees.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said the appointments are in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The new appointees of the NPA are Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet- Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Olalekan Badmus- Executive Director, Marine and Operations and Ibrahim Abba Umar- Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services.

The new appointees in NIMASA are Jibril Abba- Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Chudi Offodile- Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Fatai Taye Adeyemi- Executive Director, Operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine and Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.

”(And also) evolving the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunities for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped