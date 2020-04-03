The NPA stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from April 3.

The publication said that the ships would be bringing into the country: bulk wheat, frozen fish, general cargo, automobile gasoline, bulk sugar, petcoke, gypsum, empty container, bulk wheat, base oil, ethanol and petrol.

NPA reports that 23 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, automobile gasoline fuel, bulk sugar, butane, bulk wheat and frozen fish.

Also, the organisation said that 21 other ships had arrived the ports discharging containers of bulk sugar, petrol, automobile gasoline, GMO potash, bulk wheat, general cargo and vehicles.

Others items being discharged by them are: crude salt, frozen fish and butane/propane.