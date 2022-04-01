RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 27 ships to arrive at the port from April 1 to April 19.

plateforme pétrolière
plateforme pétrolière

The NPA said this known in its Shipping Position made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

It said the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex laden with petroleum products, food items and others.

The NPA said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk wheat, bulk urea, bulk salt, wheat bran, bulk fertilizer, petrol and automobile gasoline.

It added that another three ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar and base oil.

It disclosed that 22 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, base oil, salt, automobile gasoline and petrol.

