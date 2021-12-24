RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NPA appoints Nasiru, 6 others as General Managers

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the appointment of seven new General Managers, including Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, who was the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications.

Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, Acting Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NAN)

The Acting Managing Director, Muhammed Bello-Koko, made this known in a statement signed by the new General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Nasiru, in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Nasiru, the appointments take immediate effect.

He said that 10 Assistant General Managers were also appointed.

“The new appointments is in line with the management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

“The new General Managers include: Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Assistant General Manager, Overseas Office, who is now General Manager Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Asst. General Manager Accounts, now General Manager Human Resources.

“Others are: Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Asst. General Manager Environment, now General Manager MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Asst. General Manager Facility Management, now the General Manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

“Also among them are Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Asst. General Manager Finance, who now becomes the new General Manager Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly Asst. General Manager Procurement, who takes over as General Manager Tariff & Billing,” he said.

Bello-Koko, while congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, admonished them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation.

He urged them to commit their optimal best to achieving the vision of the Authority.

NPA appoints Nasiru, 6 others as General Managers

