Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba surrenders to troops in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Army said the troops’ relentless operational activities had been pivotal in pressuring terrorist factions, leading to Kwalba’s decision to surrender with his fighters.

Army authorities made this known in a post on its official X Handle on Wednesday.

It said the surrender of the notorious terrorist commander on Tuesday, was a significant victory for the counter-terrorism efforts of the troops.

Army said the troops’ relentless operational activities had been pivotal in pressuring terrorist factions, leading to Kwalba’s decision to surrender with his fighters.

According to the post, this development marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna state and the broader region.

“During the surrender, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm Special ammunition from the surrendered terrorist.

“Kwalba is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility.

“This process is expected to provide valuable insights that can aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to demonstrate its commitment to restoring peace and security in the region.

“The surrender of a high-profile terrorist commander like Lawal Kwalba underscores the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

