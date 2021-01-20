Obiozor disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu during his inaugural press conference as the president general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He reiterated the belief of the Igbo nation in a united, prosperous and progressive Nigeria.

The President general however, said that the Igbo nation was still in search of a nation where justice and fairness would prevail.

He said that though the search for equity and fairness by the Igbo man had been torturous and agonising, “all actions and utterances that put us in harm's way must be avoided.

“The Igbo nation is not at war with the rest of the country and there is nothing that demands our separate existence from Nigeria.”

Obiozor advised all separatist groups, especially the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, not to go beyond his bounds.

“Kanu is one of us and must listen to us. The issue of Biafra is beyond his capacity to decide and like him, we are all in this Biafra dilemma together.

“We have mutual responsibility in this matter and it is sacred in our hearts. All actions or utterances that put us in imminent or present danger must be avoided.

“Kanu should act and play his part well. There lies his honour,” he said.

He said that the Igbo nation in its search for fairness and equity in the country, must tread carefully in order not to make enemies or be misunderstood.

According to Obiozor, after 40 years of involvement in Nigerian politics, the greatest priority of the Igbo nation is security.

“How we are perceived as a people is borne out of our feeling of insecurity in the country. Our leadership will find out how to reduce this vulnerability of our people.

“I am ready to provide leadership and we shall not disappoint,” he said.

Obiozor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, ministers and National Assembly members from the region, sociocultural organisations and others who congratulated him after his emergence to lead Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“We must invent a well defined common course for our people. We must unite our people. We need a leadership that will be progressive.

“I, therefore, call on our people to join hands with us to bring accelerated development to our place,” Obiozor said.