Not one of us - FAAN disowns officer involved in drug trafficking allegation

He is an employee of an aviation services company operating within the airport premises, Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, stated in Ikeja on Wednesday.

She added that the officer, who tried to ferry a parcel through the passenger that was jetting to Accra, had been arrested and handed over to security operatives for interrogation.

She stated that the passenger resorted to slapping the officer whom he had compelled to kneel before him after he had raised an alarm alleging he was being set up for drug trafficking.

Orah stressed that FAAN was dedicated to a drug-free society and had zero tolerance for drug peddling through the nation’s airports.

“The attention of FAAN has been drawn to a video circulating in social media where a supposed employee of the Authority was being slapped by a passenger for trying to use him to traffic drugs.

“It has been identified that the incident took place at a boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on Tuesday.

“FAAN wishes to set the records straight by stating that the officer being manhandled in the video is not an employee of FAAN

“He has been identified as a member of staff of an aviation services company,’’ she stated.

Orah explained that the employee was said to have approached the passenger to help him convey a parcel through the flight.

“When the passenger became sceptical, he raised an alarm, alleging that he was being set up for drug trafficking.

“The employee was immediately arrested for questioning.

“The passenger involved has since departed to Accra while the medication with the name `New age glucosamine chondroitin sulphate complex’ has been taken to the NDLEA for further investigation.