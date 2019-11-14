Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed, wants Nigerians to know that not all the bad roads they see around them will be fixed by the federal government.

Nigerians have been groaning about the poor state of roads across the country; with Works Minister Babatunde Fashola coming in for intense backlash after saying not all the roads are as bad as portrayed in the media.

Fashola, Buhari and Amaechi during a press briefing (ChannelsTV)

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of Wednesday, November 13, Ahmed said the federal government has been accessing some financial instruments to fix a couple of collapsing roads.

“I also want to remind you that for the past two years, we have issued Sukuk bonds. In 2017, it was for the construction of 25 roads. In 2018, 23 roads and there is also another one that is being processed.

“We have a lot of roads in the country, but not every road you see is the responsibility of the federal government. The major arterial roads are the ones that are the responsibility of the federal government.

FEC meeting in session (Punch)

“Majority of the roads in the country are within the purview and responsibility of states as well as local governments.

“Have we done enough? No, not yet, that is why we are trying to do more including raising special funds to make sure that roads and other infrastructure are being addressed," the minister said.

Prioritizing roads

Ahmed also said the President Buhari administration has always doled out the most money to the works ministry, among others, in its annual budget.

“Our fiscal space is tight, resources are limited but at the time we have funds to release, the highest proportion goes to power, transport, works and housing. Also, we have introduced some measures that have seen private sector participants getting involved in road construction.

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, at the news briefing on Nigeria’s participation in the just-concluded World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, United States on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (NAN)

“One of these measures is the Road Infrastructure Task Credit Scheme that Mr President approved by executive order earlier this year. So far, we have 17 companies that are carrying out 19 roads across the six geo-political zones," Ahmed said.

In October, Fashola announced that the federal government will soon begin tolling roads within its purview for maintenance purposes.