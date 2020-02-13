The Northern Youth Coalition (NYC) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office due to the inability of his government to end the "needless killings" by bandits and terrorists in the country.

The group said Nigerians rejected Goodluck Jonathan for similar reasons in 2015 adding that the situation has become worse in recent times.

In statement issued by its National Convener, Muhammed Ishaq, in Abuja on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the group affirmed that insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North, has lingered for too long.

"As a coalition that represents millions of youths from various parts of the North, we are pained by the insecurity that threatens to consume the North. It is glaring that the security situation in the country is deteriorating and our agony as victims aggravating," the group said according to Guardian.

“The lingering insecurity is one of the major reasons why we clamoured for change and voted Jonathan out in 2015.

“But instead of a permanent solution to the problem, killings and other forms of criminality have been resurfacing under the watch of someone that vowed to be our saviour.

“It is almost five years now and Nigeria, from all indications, is either worse than the Jonathan administration or it is not different from the previous government despite the fact that in his first term, President Buhari pledged that his government would bring an end to the national suffering caused by insecurity,” the statement reads.

The coalition said the youths have grown weary of excuses, while "the lives of the youth are being wasted on a daily and hourly basis".

"We cannot continue watching while our region is being turned to ashes and cemetery.

“President Buhari has failed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians probably due to lack of political will, commitment or competence and he should therefore, resign to save the country from collapse," the group added.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has urged the Federal Government to immediately engage the services of foreign mercenaries in the fight against insurgency if that would end the Boko Haram crisis.